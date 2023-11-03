Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.83 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG opened at $124.92 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.42 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

