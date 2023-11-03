Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 49.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,790.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $162,607.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,656.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,790.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

