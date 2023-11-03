Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 242 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,441,000 after acquiring an additional 733,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $150,233,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,524,000 after acquiring an additional 293,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after acquiring an additional 277,563 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.17.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 874 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $463,447.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,339 shares in the company, valued at $99,868,638.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 874 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $463,447.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,339 shares in the company, valued at $99,868,638.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $414,761.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,655,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,104 shares of company stock worth $10,011,898. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $471.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.20 and a twelve month high of $595.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $466.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

