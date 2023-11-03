Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 5,338 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,096,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,891,000 after purchasing an additional 110,152 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,533.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 181,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 170,728 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,334.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 214,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 199,464 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRAY. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

