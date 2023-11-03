Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 503,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 355,824 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $338.39 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $356.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.66.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

