Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 3,778 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after purchasing an additional 260,195,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $495,620,000 after purchasing an additional 276,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,258,000 after purchasing an additional 67,706 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BorgWarner by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,410,000 after purchasing an additional 484,794 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $32.26 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

