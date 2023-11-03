QUASA (QUA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,251.68

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $124,551.86 and $3,251.68 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00105644 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $552.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

