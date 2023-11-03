R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at KeyCorp

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.75% from the company’s previous close.

RCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RCM

R1 RCM Trading Down 10.2 %

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

RCM opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.86. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,197.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 40.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 788,499 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $11,883,000 after buying an additional 226,997 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 185,426 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 33.3% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,783 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 222,888 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in R1 RCM by 38.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 34.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.