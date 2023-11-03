Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Rapid7 Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.04. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $551,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,743.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 27.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

