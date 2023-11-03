Raymond James Cuts COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Price Target to $27.00

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.
COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).
