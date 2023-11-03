Raymond James Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $70.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETSY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60. Etsy has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 74.95% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,057. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,253,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,257,000 after buying an additional 245,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

