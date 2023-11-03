Raymond James Lowers Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target to $23.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SBCF. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.80.

SBCF stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 147.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

