Raymond James Raises NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $29.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87. NOV has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,810,000 after acquiring an additional 349,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $698,718,000 after purchasing an additional 284,784 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 24.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $590,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259,286 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 29.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,090 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,398,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $285,024,000 after purchasing an additional 154,667 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

