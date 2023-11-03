Raymond James Weighs in on InterRent REIT’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$58.65 million for the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

