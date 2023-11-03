Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 451.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,959,000 after acquiring an additional 642,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Realty Income by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,560,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Realty Income by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,847,000 after purchasing an additional 829,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85.

The firm also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.28.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

