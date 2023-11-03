Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Regal Rexnord updated its FY23 guidance to $9.05-$9.25 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $166.00. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -553.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -777.78%.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1,060.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.