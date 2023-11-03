Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $122,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $818.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $822.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $781.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,109 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,642. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

