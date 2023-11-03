Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $818.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $822.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $781.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $853.97. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $912.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $900.96.

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,109 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,642. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

