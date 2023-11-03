Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,855,030 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,339 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.20% of Regions Financial worth $33,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 125,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 47,377 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,587,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 6.1 %

RF stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

