Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

