Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of FCX opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.