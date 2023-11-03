Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Resideo Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Resideo Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REZI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of REZI opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.95. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $20.16.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 2,371.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 687.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

