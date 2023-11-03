Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues Earnings Results

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Resideo Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $0.29-0.39 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of REZI opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $20.16.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $23,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,544,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,349,000 after acquiring an additional 606,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $5,681,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.