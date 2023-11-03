Revolve Group, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

RVLV has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $980.96 million, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 307.7% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

