Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.14. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 140,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 307.7% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

