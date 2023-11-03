Robert W. Baird Cuts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $25.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNDR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Get Schneider National alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SNDR

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Schneider National by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 117,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Schneider National by 8.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Schneider National by 20.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.