Roku, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($2.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roku in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.30) for the year. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.26.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,754.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $438,008.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,754.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,629.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,054. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

