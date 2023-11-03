Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $494.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $492.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.66 and a 12-month high of $508.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.