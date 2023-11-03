Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RVPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

RVPH opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $111.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.04. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.26). On average, analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

