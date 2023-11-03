Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $72.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.71. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $182,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $180,187,000 after purchasing an additional 196,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $76,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.