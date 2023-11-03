Royal Bank of Canada Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $70.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s current price.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Get PayPal alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.16. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.