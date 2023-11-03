Royal Bank of Canada Trims Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Target Price to $6.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CYH. StockNews.com downgraded Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

CYH stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $320.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne T. Smith acquired 1,000,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after acquiring an additional 198,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,350,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 106,494 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,401,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 683,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

