Royal Bank of Canada Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to $33.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTCH. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.74.

MTCH opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,735 shares of company stock worth $443,428. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 690.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Match Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 38,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Match Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 515,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

