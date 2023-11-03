Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.43.

NYSE:RCL opened at $88.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $112.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,490.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,672. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

