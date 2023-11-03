RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $34,079.00 on Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $113.59 million and approximately $46,540.42 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $34,079.00 or 0.99524925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,213.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00200100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.44 or 0.00691084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.67 or 0.00501759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049336 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00140517 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,333 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,333.19076509 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 34,681 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,511.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

