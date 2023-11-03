Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

BRW stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRW. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $5,740,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 24.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,429,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 483,803 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 60,095 shares during the last quarter.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.