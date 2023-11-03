Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Releases Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 39.82, a quick ratio of 39.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Insider Activity at Safehold

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 65,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 156,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Safehold by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Safehold by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Safehold by 2.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Safehold by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

