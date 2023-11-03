Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $105.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.85.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $19.56 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $37,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after acquiring an additional 532,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,714,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,777,000 after acquiring an additional 198,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,854,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,492,000 after buying an additional 45,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,114,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,438,000 after buying an additional 24,375 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

