Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $418.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $414.12.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $377.62 on Monday. Saia has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $443.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in Saia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 524.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at $982,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Saia in the second quarter valued at $301,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

