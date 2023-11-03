Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,408,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 666,686 shares of company stock worth $139,815,737. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $208.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.52 billion, a PE ratio of 130.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.