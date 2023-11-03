Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $981.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Craig A. Ruppert purchased 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.86 per share, for a total transaction of $303,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,421.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 80.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 37.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

