Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $97.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.75. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 356.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

