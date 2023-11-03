Sandy Spring Bank Buys 2,494 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

