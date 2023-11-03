Sandy Spring Bank Buys 903 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.