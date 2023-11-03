Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

