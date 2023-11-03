Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,800,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

