Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.13 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,149 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.81.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

