Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $1,044,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 42,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 362,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after acquiring an additional 29,435 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $128.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.81.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

