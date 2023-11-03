Sandy Spring Bank Has $534,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

AEP opened at $79.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

