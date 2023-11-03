Sandy Spring Bank Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 113.1% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 310,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

